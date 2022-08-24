Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.5 %

KTCC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 12,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

