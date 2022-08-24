Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Key Tronic Stock Down 1.5 %
KTCC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 12,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
