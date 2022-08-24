Kava (KAVA) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00008565 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $461.42 million and $19.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00107557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00253920 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00034084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars.

