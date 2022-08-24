Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued on Friday, August 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Karora Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

About Karora Resources

KRR stock opened at C$3.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$560.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.89. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$7.55.

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.