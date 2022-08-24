KamPay (KAMPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $515,428.84

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One KamPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. KamPay has a total market cap of $515,428.84 and approximately $133,787.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KamPay has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00762409 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016493 BTC.
KamPay Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KamPay
Receive News & Updates for KamPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KamPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.