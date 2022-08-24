JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBAX opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

