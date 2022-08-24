Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Equities researchers at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IMPL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,348,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,344,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

