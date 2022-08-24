Jonathan M. Grandon Sells 1,464 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FELE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.54. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

