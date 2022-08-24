Joint Ventures (JOINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,445.91

Joint Ventures (JOINT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $1,445.91 and approximately $7,500.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

