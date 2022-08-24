Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,260,538 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.