Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 644 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $416.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.34. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

