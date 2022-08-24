Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,688 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

