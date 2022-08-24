Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,216 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $529.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.45 and its 200 day moving average is $559.67. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

