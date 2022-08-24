Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after buying an additional 387,746 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 352,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 638.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

