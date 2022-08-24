Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,738,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

