Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average is $193.66. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.