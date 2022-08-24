Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 16,711 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $171.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.