JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Volume Increase

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 25,833 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.86.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.