Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AO World plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AO World in a report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AO World’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

AO World Price Performance

About AO World

AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. AO World has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

