Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) versus Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Financial Contrast

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Jason Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 6.55 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -1.14 Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Sigma Additive Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sigma Additive Solutions and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jason Industries beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Jason Industries

(Get Rating)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.