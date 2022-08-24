Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (JCYGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on October 6th

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JCYGY)
