Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 389.20% and a negative net margin of 652.35%.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of JAGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 43,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,001. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Jaguar Health

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.