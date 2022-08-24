Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Issues Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 389.20% and a negative net margin of 652.35%.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Jaguar Health

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

