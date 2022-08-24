iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Trimmed by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,405 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 9.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,909,000 after purchasing an additional 628,092 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,254,022 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

