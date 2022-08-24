iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is MTC Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.8% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,472. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

