iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,800,000 after buying an additional 143,846 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

