iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.9% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $321,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.62. 43,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.47 and its 200 day moving average is $250.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

