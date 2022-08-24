iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $779,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 152,852 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $188.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.44. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

