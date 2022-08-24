iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $40,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,904,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.94. 727,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,686,314. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

