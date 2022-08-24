iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWF traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,010. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.89 and its 200 day moving average is $247.28.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.