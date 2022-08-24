iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,129,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,957 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.72% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $296,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. 96,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,361. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.