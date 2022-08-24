iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Boosted by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. 83,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

