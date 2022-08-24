iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lessened by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,160,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

