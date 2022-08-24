iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 88,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $89.36. 37,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,964. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

