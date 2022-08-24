iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 88,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $89.36. 37,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,964. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.