iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 67,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 98,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.