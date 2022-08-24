iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.81. Approximately 47,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 69,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

