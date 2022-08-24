iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.61. 16,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 91,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.