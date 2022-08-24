iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after buying an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.25. 32,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,602. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

