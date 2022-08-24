iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 4.9% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after purchasing an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,676. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

