iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.51 and last traded at $86.51. 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

