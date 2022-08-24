Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Iron Mountain by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

