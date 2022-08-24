Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,773,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Iris Energy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

