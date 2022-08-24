Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.78.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $28.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iris Energy (IREN)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.