IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.83. The stock had a trading volume of 467,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,424. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.20. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

