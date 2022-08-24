IQ.cash (IQ) Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $76,322.21 and $5.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

