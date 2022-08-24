IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0325 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $310.26 million and $15.65 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00166003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033584 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

