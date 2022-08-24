Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,676 call options on the company. This is an increase of 834% compared to the typical volume of 2,213 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fluor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

