Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 6,723 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho accounts for about 1.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.18% of QuidelOrtho worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $83.07 and a 12-month high of $180.06.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

