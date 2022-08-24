Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 370 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 972,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $2,025,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

MA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.63. 58,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.