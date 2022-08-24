Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 3,206 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,775,000 after purchasing an additional 355,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Gentex stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. 6,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

