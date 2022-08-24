Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 171,110 Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,110 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 7.84% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 150.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 265,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 228,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 63,203 shares during the period.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

CLGN traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,914 shares. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.22). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 1,138.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

