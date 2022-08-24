Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.77. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

